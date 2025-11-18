Hollywood actor Johnny Depp watched Boca Juniors’ match live at Argentina’s iconic La Bombonera stadium this week, receiving a personalized jersey from the club’s vice president, Juan Riquelme, Idman.Biz reports.

In recent days, other global stars, including Dua Lipa and Noel Gallagher, have also attended the Argentine giant’s games.

Depp’s presence at the stadium quickly went viral on social media, while the Argentine press noted that the growing interest of celebrities is boosting Boca Juniors’ global popularity even further.

Idman.Biz