Ten matches scheduled today in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ten matches will take place today in the qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup.
As Idman.Biz reports, all games will start at 23:45 Baku time.
Below is the list of fixtures:
November 18
2026 World Cup qualifiers
23:45 — Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
23:45 — Belarus vs Greece
23:45 — Belgium vs Liechtenstein
23:45 — Bulgaria vs Georgia
23:45 — Kosovo vs Switzerland
23:45 — Romania vs San Marino
23:45 — Scotland vs Denmark
23:45 — Spain vs Turkiye
23:45 — Sweden vs Slovenia
23:45 — Wales vs North Macedonia