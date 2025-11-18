Ten matches scheduled today in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ten matches will take place today in the qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup.

As Idman.Biz reports, all games will start at 23:45 Baku time.

Below is the list of fixtures:

November 18

2026 World Cup qualifiers

23:45 — Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

23:45 — Belarus vs Greece

23:45 — Belgium vs Liechtenstein

23:45 — Bulgaria vs Georgia

23:45 — Kosovo vs Switzerland

23:45 — Romania vs San Marino

23:45 — Scotland vs Denmark

23:45 — Spain vs Turkiye

23:45 — Sweden vs Slovenia

23:45 — Wales vs North Macedonia

Idman.Biz