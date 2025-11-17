Mauro Icardi turned down €120M Saudi Arabia offer to stay at Galatasaray

Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi refused an offer from Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023. The potential three-year contract exceeded €120 million, Idman.Biz reports.

“During the summer of 2023, he turned down a Saudi Arabian offer worth over €120 million for three years because he felt the fans’ attachment and decided to stay at the club,” Icardi’s agent Jorge Wardi told Fichajes.

The Argentine striker officially moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Galatasaray in 2023, after which the Middle Eastern league proposal followed.

Although the 32-year-old occasionally comes off the bench this season, he has scored six goals in 11 domestic league appearances. His current contract with the Istanbul club runs until next summer.

