Qarabag addresses fans ahead of Champions League match against Napoli

Qarabag has issued a message to its fans ahead of the UEFA Champions League away match against Napoli (Italy).

According to Idman.Biz, citing the club’s press service, due to reasons beyond Qarabag’s control, the sale of vouchers allocated for away fans will be suspended starting November 21.

Fans wishing to support Qarabag can still purchase tickets online via the “iTicket.az” portal.

The Napoli vs. Qarabag match will take place on November 25 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, starting at 00:00.

Idman.Biz