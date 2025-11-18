Guardiola supports Catalonia vs Palestine friendly

Head coach of Manchester City Josep Guardiola commented on the situation in Palestine and expressed his support for holding a friendly match between the national teams of Catalonia and Palestine, Idman.Biz reports.

“The world has left Palestine alone with what has happened. We have essentially done nothing. The people there are not to blame for anything — they were simply born in that place. We all allowed the destruction of an entire nation. What happened is an evil that cannot be undone.

It’s hard for me to imagine a person who could justify what is happening in Gaza. Our children could have been in their place, and they would have been killed only because of where they were born. I have almost no trust left in leaders — they are ready to do anything just to hold on to power.

Symbolic steps matter; they help draw attention. But real actions must follow,” Guardiola’s words were quoted by Catalan radio RAC1 on social network X.

It should be noted that the match will take place today, November 18. Earlier, the national team of Palestine played against the Basque team, losing 0–3.

Idman.Biz