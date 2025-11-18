Fan fired after posting accidental meeting with Lionel Messi - VIDEO

19 November 2025
18 November 2025
An Ecuadorian fan experienced both joy and loss after a chance encounter with Lionel Messi during Inter Miami’s away matches, Idman.Biz reports.

The supporter was dismissed from her job after sharing a short video of her unexpected meeting with Messi on social media.

In the video, the woman appears visibly excited upon seeing Messi, briefly speaks to him, and captures the moment as the footballer waves at the camera and sends greetings to her friend. The fan looks almost in shock, making the meeting an unforgettable experience for her.

However, the post caused serious issues in her professional life. Her employer considered the video evidence that she was not at work that day and labeled it as “skipping work,” which ultimately led to her dismissal.

She later added the following note to her post:
“I fulfilled my friend’s dream: Lionel Messi sent him a greeting. Sadly, this video cost me my job. God’s timing is perfect, something better awaits me.”

It should be noted that Lionel Messi often interacts closely with fans during Inter Miami’s international trips, and such spontaneous encounters frequently draw attention.

