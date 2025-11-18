Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal tops list of most hated footballers on Spanish social media

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has been identified as the footballer receiving the most hateful insults on Spanish social media, Idman.Biz reports.

The finding comes from a new report by Spain’s observatory for combating racism and xenophobia, which analyzed hate speech directed at players and clubs nationwide. According to the document, 60% of all abusive messages were aimed at Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior ranks second with 29% of insults, followed by teammate Kylian Mbappe (3%), Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde (2%), Athletic Club’s Iñaki and Nico Williams (2%), and Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz (2%).

The report highlights the scale, structure, and nature of online abuse, as well as reasons why certain players are targeted. Lamine Yamal’s disproportionate share of insults has sparked widespread public discussion.

Observers note that despite the high volume of abuse, Yamal has responded calmly and balancedly, displaying a more measured reaction compared to some other players.

Idman.Biz