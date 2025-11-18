Warning: opendir(/home/idmanbiz/www/cache/): failed to open dir: No such file or directory in /home/idmanbiz/www/classes/Cache/Lite.php on line 642
Azerbaijan goalkeeper to miss 2–3 months - İdman və Biz
19 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijan goalkeeper to miss 2–3 months

Football
News
18 November 2025 16:38
24
Azerbaijan goalkeeper to miss 2–3 months

Azerbaijan national team goalkeeper Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev will be out of action for approximately two to three months, Idman.Biz reports, quoting Anar Hajiyev, head of the Communications Department at Qarabag.

Hajiyev confirmed that the 31-year-old’s injury is serious: “Shahruddin’s condition is severe. He has an injury to his left thigh.”

He also noted that Elvin Jafarquliyev, who left the national team camp early due to health issues, and Toral Bayramov, who missed the match against France, are feeling better and gradually returning to team training.

Mahammadaliyev was injured during Azerbaijan’s 1:3 loss to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and was substituted after halftime.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan U-19 team secures victory in European Championship qualifier
18 November 17:29
Football

Azerbaijan U-19 team secures victory in European Championship qualifier

Nadir Orucov and Shahismayil Jafarov score in 2-1 win over Malta
Miсkels brothers share impressions of life and football in Azerbaijan - VIDEO
18 November 17:04
Football

Miсkels brothers share impressions of life and football in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Trio discusses local culture, shared dreams, and playing together in the same team
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal tops list of most hated footballers on Spanish social media
18 November 15:24
Football

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal tops list of most hated footballers on Spanish social media

New report shows 60% of abusive online comments are directed at the young forward
Fan fired after posting accidental meeting with Lionel Messi - VIDEO
18 November 14:59
Football

Fan fired after posting accidental meeting with Lionel Messi - VIDEO

Ecuadorian supporter loses job despite unforgettable encounter with Inter Miami star
Johnny Depp attends Boca Juniors match, receives personalized jersey
18 November 14:09
Football

Johnny Depp attends Boca Juniors match, receives personalized jersey

Hollywood star joins growing list of international celebrities visiting La Bombonera
Ricardo Gimarees plays full match as Mozambique draws with Chad - VIDEO
18 November 13:44
Football

Ricardo Gimarees plays full match as Mozambique draws with Chad - VIDEO

Zira midfielder features in 2-2 friendly tie

Most read

Six World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for tonight
17 November 09:26
Football

Six World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for tonight

All matches to kick off at 23:45 Baku time
Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Brazilian football stunned by unusual “family swap” between Militao and Pereyra
17 November 11:14
Football

Brazilian football stunned by unusual “family swap” between Militao and Pereyra

Real Madrid and Flamengo defenders marry each other’s ex-partners
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly