Azerbaijan goalkeeper to miss 2–3 months

Azerbaijan national team goalkeeper Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev will be out of action for approximately two to three months, Idman.Biz reports, quoting Anar Hajiyev, head of the Communications Department at Qarabag.

Hajiyev confirmed that the 31-year-old’s injury is serious: “Shahruddin’s condition is severe. He has an injury to his left thigh.”

He also noted that Elvin Jafarquliyev, who left the national team camp early due to health issues, and Toral Bayramov, who missed the match against France, are feeling better and gradually returning to team training.

Mahammadaliyev was injured during Azerbaijan’s 1:3 loss to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and was substituted after halftime.

Idman.Biz