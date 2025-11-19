Paolo Maldini comments on Italy’s 2026 World Cup prospects and Gattuso

Former AC Milan and Italy national team player Paolo Maldini shared his thoughts on the national team’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and on head coach Gennaro Gattuso, Idman.Biz reports.

“I hope Italy qualifies for the World Cup. This matters both for the generation that has never seen their team play in this tournament and for all of us, as we all support the team. Gattuso embodies the spirit that the national team should always have. Regarding the team, we must acknowledge that times have changed. I even recently watched Germany play Luxembourg, and Luxembourg dominated one half. We need to understand that all other national teams are developing. We must keep pace with them,” Maldini told TUTTO mercato WEB.

The Italian team will participate in the World Cup 2026 playoff matches. In qualifying Group I, they finished second with 18 points.

