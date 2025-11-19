Cristiano Ronaldo attends White House dinner during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit - VIDEO

Portugal national team striker and Saudi club Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo was among the special guests at a formal White House dinner held in honor of the visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Idman.Biz reports that Ronaldo was introduced to the family of U.S. President Donald Trump. The American leader said his 19-year-old son Barron has long admired Ronaldo and was thrilled to meet him in person.

“Barron and Cristiano met. It looks like Barron now respects his father a little more, simply because I introduced them,” ESPN cites Trump as saying.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and entrepreneur Elon Musk also attended the dinner.

