WATCH: Curacao becomes smallest country ever to qualify for World Cup

The Curacao national team has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup.

According to Idman.Biz, the island nation, home to just 156,000 people, surpassed Iceland’s record and earned its first-ever ticket to football’s biggest tournament.

Experienced Dutch coach Dick Advocaat played a key role in this success. He took charge of the Curacao national team in January 2024.

The decisive moment came in the sixth round of the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Jamaica. The match, held overnight from November 18 to 19 at Independence Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, ended in a 0-0 draw. This result directly secured Curacao’s spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Idman.Biz