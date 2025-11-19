19 November 2025
Erling Haaland tops scoring charts in European World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Football
News
19 November 2025 12:29
36
Manchester City and Norway forward Erling Haaland became the top scorer of the recently concluded European qualifying group stage for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Idman.Biz reports that the 25-year-old Norwegian striker scored 16 goals and provided two assists in eight qualifying matches. Notably, Haaland scored in every game of the qualification round.

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay finished second with eight goals and four assists, while Austria’s Marco Arnautovic came third with eight goals and one assist.

England’s Harry Kane also scored eight goals but did not record any assists. Rounding out the top five was Spanish versatile forward Mikel Oyarzabal, who tallied six goals and four assists.

Idman.Biz

