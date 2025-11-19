Emin Mahmudov ranks in top three for interceptions in World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Azerbaijan national team player Emin Mahmudov has ranked among the top three players in the European qualifying zone of the 2026 World Cup for interception statistics.

According to Idman.Biz, the 33-year-old midfielder made 21 ball recoveries in six matches.

The captain of the national team shares this result with Kazakhstan’s Islam Chesnokov and Malta’s Alexander Satariano.

It should be noted that in Group D of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, France finished first with 13 points, Ukraine second with 10, Iceland third with 7, and Azerbaijan last with 1 point.

