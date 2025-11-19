Turkish channel releases first part of special video on “Qarabag” - VIDEO

The first part of a video dedicated to our European-level representative Qarabag has been released on the popular Turkish YouTube channel “Match Stories.”

According to Idman.Biz, the video received high praise from viewers shortly after being posted.

The video highlights Qarabag’s participation in the UEFA Champions League, the club’s achievements, and other related topics. The full report can be watched through the provided link.

It is noted that more episodes of the project are expected, and viewers look forward to further video materials about Qarabag’s Champions League campaign.

Idman.Biz