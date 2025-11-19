20 November 2025
Jamaica coach Steve McLaren resigns after World Cup qualifying setback

19 November 2025 17:04
Jamaica national team head coach Steve McLaren has announced his decision to leave the team.

According to Idman.Biz, McLaren failed to guide Jamaica to the World Cup. In the decisive group match, his side could not beat Curacao, drawing 0:0, and will now continue their campaign in the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March 2026.

“I think the best thing I can do is step aside. They will succeed in March. Thank you, Jamaica, it has been an honor for me. Love you all,” McLaren said.

The 64-year-old coach previously worked at Twente, the England national team, and Middlesbrough, and also served as assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. McLaren had held the Jamaican post since 2024.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement. We hired Heimir Hallgrímsson, then he left. We thought Steve McLaren would be a good replacement, but it turned out otherwise. We are extremely disappointed,” said Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation.

Jamaica last appeared at the World Cup in 1998.

