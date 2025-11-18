Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) has advanced to the final of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, he defeated Egypt’s Mohamed Abdelrehim 4:1 in the semifinal.

In the 60 kg category, Nihat Mammadli lost 0:3 to Uzbekistan’s Alisher Qaniyev in the quarterfinals.

Ulvi Genizade lost in 1/8 final match against Iran’s Amir Abdi with a dominant 9:0 score. Since Abdi reached the final, Genizade will compete in the repechage round.

Islam Abbasov (87 kg) was defeated 0:3 by Iran’s Gholamreza Farrokhisenjani in the quarterfinals.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21.

Idman.Biz