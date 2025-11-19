19 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijani wrestler advances to final at Islamic Solidarity Games - UPDATED

Wrestling
News
19 November 2025 14:28
14
Azerbaijani wrestler advances to final at Islamic Solidarity Games - UPDATED

Another Azerbaijani wrestler has advanced to the final stage of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, Jale Aliyeva (57 kg) won her first group match against Chad Jeljeli (Tunisia) with a score of 9:2.

She then defeated Elvira Kamaloglu (Turkey) 19:10 and overcame her opponent from Bangladesh 8:0.

In the semifinals, Aliyeva beat Sezim Jumanazarova (Kyrgyzstan) 4:2 to secure her place in the final.

13:44

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Ahmadiev (97 kg) has advanced to the final stage of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, the wrestler defeated Mohamed Gabry of Egypt 8:0 in his first match and then overcame Turkiye’s Beytullah Kayisdag 5:1 in the semifinals.

It is worth noting that the Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games
18 November 14:34
Wrestling

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games

Hasrat Jafarov books spot in Riyadh final
Azerbaijani wrestlers intensify preparations for Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh - PHOTO
11 November 15:24
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers intensify preparations for Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh - PHOTO

Teams train alongside international competitors ahead of November 18–21 competition
Mikayil Jabbarov shares about the success of Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
30 October 12:10
Wrestling

Mikayil Jabbarov shares about the success of Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

Azerbaijan wins seven medals, including three golds, in Novi Sad
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers proud of U23 World Championship success - PHOTO
25 October 10:24
Wrestling

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers proud of U23 World Championship success - PHOTO

Head coach Alexander Tarakanov and his athletes praise strong preparation and federation support

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers return home after historic success at U-23 World Championships - PHOTO
25 October 09:34
Wrestling

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers return home after historic success at U-23 World Championships - PHOTO

Team claims third place overall in Novi Sad with two golds and one bronze medal
Azerbaijani youth wrestlers win 7 medals at international tournament in Estonia - PHOTO
24 October 09:59
Wrestling

Azerbaijani youth wrestlers win 7 medals at international tournament in Estonia - PHOTO

Young Greco-Roman and girls’ wrestlers shine under coaches Turaj Huseynli and Taleh Mammadov

Most read

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO
18 November 12:54
Football

Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

22-year-old reportedly dating model and influencer Alejandra Dorta
Brazilian football stunned by unusual “family swap” between Militao and Pereyra
17 November 11:14
Football

Brazilian football stunned by unusual “family swap” between Militao and Pereyra

Real Madrid and Flamengo defenders marry each other’s ex-partners
Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House
18 November 09:59
Football

Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Portuguese star praises Trump and hints at possible USA vs Portugal friendly
Six World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for tonight
17 November 09:26
Football

Six World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for tonight

All matches to kick off at 23:45 Baku time