Azerbaijani wrestler advances to final at Islamic Solidarity Games - UPDATED

Another Azerbaijani wrestler has advanced to the final stage of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, Jale Aliyeva (57 kg) won her first group match against Chad Jeljeli (Tunisia) with a score of 9:2.

She then defeated Elvira Kamaloglu (Turkey) 19:10 and overcame her opponent from Bangladesh 8:0.

In the semifinals, Aliyeva beat Sezim Jumanazarova (Kyrgyzstan) 4:2 to secure her place in the final.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Ahmadiev (97 kg) has advanced to the final stage of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, the wrestler defeated Mohamed Gabry of Egypt 8:0 in his first match and then overcame Turkiye’s Beytullah Kayisdag 5:1 in the semifinals.

It is worth noting that the Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21.

