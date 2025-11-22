Azerbaijan wrestlers end 2025 with impressive medal haul - PHOTO

“Our wrestlers concluded 2025 with remarkable results.”

Idman.Biz reports that the President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Mikayil Jabbarov, made this statement in a post on his X social media account.

The federation head congratulated the wrestlers who won medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games:

“Our wrestlers concluded 2025 with remarkable results. Our team delivered a brilliant performance at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, winning 11 medals (2 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze). On this occasion, I sincerely congratulate our athletes, their coaches, and parents, and wish continued success in the coming year.”

It should be noted that at the Islamic Games, Azerbaijan’s wrestlers Jala Aliyeva and Arseniy Djioyev won gold, Hasrat Cafarov, Murad Ahmadiyev, Ruzanna Mammadova, İslam Bazarqanov, and Ağanazar Novruzov won silver, while Elnura Mammadova, Nigar Mirzazada, Maqomedxan Maqomedov, and Giorgi Meşvildişvili took bronze.

