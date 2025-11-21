21 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers shine at Islamic Solidarity Games - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
21 November 2025 17:48
45
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers delivered strong performances at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which conclude today, Idman.Biz reports.

Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg) captured the gold medal after defeating Bahrain’s Khidir Saipudinov 5:1 in the final. Earlier, Djioyev advanced to the final by overcoming Tajikistan’s Magomet Evloyev in the semifinals.

Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg) earned a silver medal after a 0:5 loss to an Iranian opponent in the final. He had reached this stage by defeating Bahrain’s Magomedrasul Asluyev 7:5 in an earlier round.

Meanwhile, Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) was eliminated in the quarterfinals, and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who lost in the semifinals, will compete for the bronze medal.

These results underline Azerbaijan’s strength in freestyle wrestling on the international stage, with two athletes reaching the podium on the final day of the Games.

