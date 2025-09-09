Aleksandr Tarakanov: “We hope for a strong performance at the World Championships”

The head coach of Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team, Aleksandr Tarakanov, hopes for a strong performance at the World Championships.

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that the Russian specialist made this statement to journalists during the team’s open training session.

He said that everything is going according to plan: “The preparation is on schedule. We are in the final stage. We have conducted physical, tactical, and technical training. Everything is in order. I don’t want to make any predictions about the World Championships in advance. The team is well-prepared for the competition. The training has gone according to plan. We hope for a good result at the World Championships. We have had some injuries, but overall, I don’t want to predict anything regarding specific weight categories.”

The World Championships will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13 to 21.

