Khetag Goziumov: "We expect gold medals from some wrestlers at the World Championships"

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling team, Khetag Goziumov, expects some wrestlers to win gold medals at the World Championships.

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that the specialist made this statement to journalists during the team’s open training session.

He said the team is ready for the competition: “Before the World Championships, we attended three training camps. There were some injuries, and a few athletes were ill. But our preparation went normally. As coaches, we are doing everything possible to ensure the team is at its peak form. We hope everything will go well and will do our best. We expect gold medals from some wrestlers in certain weight categories. Naturally, we also hope the younger athletes will perform at their best. But it is impossible to make predictions in advance.”

The World Championships will take place from September 13 to 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.

