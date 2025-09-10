10 September 2025
EN

Parvin Piriyev appointed Secretary General of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Wrestling
News
10 September 2025 13:01
6
Parvin Piriyev appointed Secretary General of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

A new appointment has been made for the position of Secretary General at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF).

Parvin Piriyev has been appointed as the new Secretary General of AWF, Idman.biz reports.

Parvin Piriyev was born in 1992 in Baku. From 2009 to 2013, he studied “Business Management” at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

Over the years, he has worked in public relations and marketing for the National Council of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan, the “Baku 2015” European Games, the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation, and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation. Later, he served at “Sabah” Football Club, first as marketing director and then as executive director. He has nearly 10 years of experience in organizing local and international sports projects.

Piriyev is also a participant of the 44-day Patriotic War. He is married and has one child.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Oyan Nazariani: "Our wrestler lost due to a mysterious decision by the referees"
9 September 18:05
Wrestling

Oyan Nazariani: "Our wrestler lost due to a mysterious decision by the referees"

Azerbaijan’s national beach wrestling team head coach gave a statement
Khetag Goziumov: "We expect gold medals from some wrestlers at the World Championships"
9 September 14:43
Wrestling

Khetag Goziumov: "We expect gold medals from some wrestlers at the World Championships"

Head coach of Azerbaijan gave a statement
Aleksandr Tarakanov: “We hope for a strong performance at the World Championships”
9 September 13:00
Wrestling

Aleksandr Tarakanov: “We hope for a strong performance at the World Championships”

National team head coach gave a statement
Azerbaijan announces wrestlers for World Championship in Zagreb
9 September 12:45
Wrestling

Azerbaijan announces wrestlers for World Championship in Zagreb

Total of 23 athletes will compete in freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling from September 13–21
Azerbaijani wrestlers continue preparations in Baku ahead of World Championship - PHOTO
9 September 12:02
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers continue preparations in Baku ahead of World Championship - PHOTO

National teams in freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling conduct final training sessions before Zagreb event
Vusal Aliyev wins bronze at Beach Wrestling World Series in Morocco
8 September 11:22
Wrestling

Vusal Aliyev wins bronze at Beach Wrestling World Series in Morocco

Ibrahim Yusubov finishes second in group, while Aliyev secures podium spot after strong performance

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time