Parvin Piriyev appointed Secretary General of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

A new appointment has been made for the position of Secretary General at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF).

Parvin Piriyev has been appointed as the new Secretary General of AWF, Idman.biz reports.

Parvin Piriyev was born in 1992 in Baku. From 2009 to 2013, he studied “Business Management” at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

Over the years, he has worked in public relations and marketing for the National Council of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan, the “Baku 2015” European Games, the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation, and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation. Later, he served at “Sabah” Football Club, first as marketing director and then as executive director. He has nearly 10 years of experience in organizing local and international sports projects.

Piriyev is also a participant of the 44-day Patriotic War. He is married and has one child.

Idman.biz