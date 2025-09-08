Vusal Aliyev wins bronze at Beach Wrestling World Series in Morocco

The third stage of the Beach Wrestling World Series took place in Morocco.

Our country was represented by Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg) under the guidance of head coach Oyan Nazariani at the event held on the Casablanca beach, Idman.biz reports.

Vusal performed successfully in the qualifying round, advancing to Group B. In the group stage, he defeated wrestlers from Kenya, France, and Serbia, but narrowly lost to Greece’s Christos Christoforidis in the semifinals. Aliyev then overcame France’s Hugo Quenon to win the bronze medal.

Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg) finished second in his group and was unable to continue in the competition.

