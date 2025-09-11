Murad Mammadov: "I’m going to the World Championships for gold"

Interview with Murad Mammadov, European champion and world silver and bronze medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling (60 kg) for AZERTAC.

How is your preparation going for the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, scheduled for September 13-21?

We started our training camp on September 3, which will continue until the 16th. Naturally, all members of our national team are preparing well for the World Championships. I am doing my best as well. I have a few opponents that I have prepared for both tactically and physically. From them, I can mention Kerem Kamal from Turkiye and Sergey Emelin from Russia. I am fully prepared. The result at the European Championships was not as I wanted, but I hope to perform successfully at the World Championships.

What are your goals for the World Championships?

The most important thing for me is not to return from the tournament without a medal. Of course, my main goal is to become the world champion. As you know, I have previously won silver and bronze at the World Championships. This time, I am going for gold.

How do you assess the overall chances of our national team?

Eldaniz Azizli, competing in the 55 kg category, is a four-time world champion. I believe he will achieve it for the fifth time as well. Within the team, I rate his chances the highest. Also, I expect a medal from Nihat Mammadli in the 60 kg category, he is a European and World Champion. I am confident he will reach the podium again. In the 67 kg category, I hope Hasrat Jafarov will be among the medalists. He is a very strong wrestler, and I am sure he will at least reach the final. Of course, we have strong wrestlers in other weight categories as well. I am confident that all of us will return home with good results.

How do you evaluate the opponents? Which countries’ wrestlers do you consider the most dangerous?

Generally, there are no weak opponents at the World Championships. The strongest athletes from each country participate here. Wrestlers from Russia, Turkiye, Iran, and Uzbekistan are particularly competitive. On the other hand, I believe I can easily defeat wrestlers from countries like Norway or Sweden. Still, you never know, anything can happen in sports.

What are your plans after the World Championships?

I will think about my future plans after becoming a world champion. Right now, I am fully focused on the World Championships. My biggest desire is to represent our country with dignity.

