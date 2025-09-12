12 September 2025
Osman Nurmagomedov: "I know how to defeat them" – INTERVIEW

12 September 2025 11:02
Member of the national freestyle wrestling team Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) spoke to the federation’s press service.

Idman.biz reports that he evaluated his preparations ahead of the World Championship and shared his expectations.

– In August, you had a training camp in Turkiye, and your final preparation took place in Baku. What can you say about that?
– The training camp in Turkiye went well. Four to five teams participated in the preparation. We focused more on mat work and correcting mistakes. In the Baku camp, we prioritized practice matches. Everything finished without injuries. Everything is good. The guys are in good form.

– How is the team’s morale?
– The team’s morale is high. We had high-level camps, and our wrestlers are focused on victory.

– Do you feel fully ready for the competition?
– I feel good. Everything is in order.

– You’ve lost in the finals of the World and European Championships several times. What do you think about the “finals syndrome”?
– I’ve been very close to winning in all of them. I guess it was just missing a bit of sports luck in those matches.

– Who are your main rivals?
– There are many strong opponents in the 92 kg category. I’ve analyzed their strengths and weaknesses and know how to beat them.

– What details are you working on to improve your individual skills?
– We focused on parterre work, footwork, and finishing techniques. This helped me build good form.

– Are you ready to end the 8-year gold medal drought in freestyle wrestling?
– First of all, I want to prove to myself that I can become a world champion. I will do everything I can for that.

– Since 92 kg is a non-Olympic weight, which weight class do you plan to compete in at the next Olympic Games?
– If my health allows and I avoid serious injuries, I plan to move up to 97 kg in the future.

