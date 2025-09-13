Zinedine Zidane to become France national team head coach

Zinedine Zidane will become the head coach of the France national team.

The 53-year-old specialist has reached a preliminary agreement with the national football federation for this role, Idman.biz reports.

He will take charge of the team after the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Until then, the team will continue to be led by the current head coach, Didier Deschamps.

Zidane was the head coach of Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 and from 2019 to 2021. With the Spanish club, he won La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League twice.

Idman.biz