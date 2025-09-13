13 September 2025
Ruan Renato: "Qarabag's goalkeeper had an outstanding game"

13 September 2025
Ruan Renato: “Qarabag’s goalkeeper had an outstanding game”

“Everyone knows that matches against Qarabag are intense. It’s the same for both away and home games.”

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that these words were spoken by Zira footballer Ruan Renato.

The Brazilian defender shared his thoughts on the 1-1 draw against Qarabag in the fourth round of the Misli Premier League: “Our team put in special work in this match, especially in the defensive plan. When you play against Qarabag, the opponent usually controls the ball more in the second half. We held up well in defense. We also managed to score. We would have liked to score a second goal as well. We created scoring opportunities, but couldn’t convert them. Overall, the team performed well in today’s match.”

Renato added that they had enough chances to score: “Why couldn’t we score the second goal? I can’t point to anything specific. After the first goal, we created several chances. After the second goal, we could have played a bit more comfortably. We did a lot of work in defense. But that doesn’t mean we were passive in attack. We made many attempts. Sometimes things just happen in football. The opposing goalkeeper had an outstanding game.”

