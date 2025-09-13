Carlo Ancelotti : "He will be in the national team under these conditions"

“There’s no need to pay special attention to his game – everyone knows Neymar is very talented. But in modern football, being in top physical condition is essential to fully realize that talent.”

Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti made this remark while discussing the conditions under which Neymar could be called up to the national team, Idman.biz reports.

The coach emphasized that the star player will be included in the squad under these circumstances: “If he restores his optimal condition, he will join the national team without difficulty. Everyone wants to see Neymar in good physical shape. I spoke with him and said: ‘You have time, recover yourself, and help the team as much as possible in the World Cup.’”

Ancelotti also noted that he spoke with Neymar at the hotel before the match against Paraguay: “Our approach hasn’t changed. I would use him as a playmaker or forward. He should play closer to the center because he can no longer be as effective on the wing – modern football demands strong physical attributes for that. But in the center, as an attacking midfielder, he can perform comfortably.”

Neymar is expected to recover from his injury in the coming days.

Idman.biz