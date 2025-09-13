Ali Samadov: "The game against Gabala will be decisive to put an end to the defeats"

"We know that we need points right now. We've lost three games in a row. We were also aware of Nakhchivan's strength. It’s a shame, I think we didn’t play badly and didn’t show a poor performance. In the end, quality spoke for itself, and after a few rare attacks on our goal, they scored. We played well in the first half, but in the second half, as I said, there were gaps. They had good quality players, and they took advantage of them."

These words were said by “Kapaz” midfielder Ali Samadov in an interview with Sportnet.az after their 0:2 loss to “Araz-Nakhchivan” in the 4th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League yesterday, Idman.biz reports.

When asked how much time the team needs to get out of this difficult situation, the 28-year-old player replied: "Looking at the previous games, I think we played better. We had discussions with the team and also with the coaches. I think we were more motivated. But in the end, we lost. There’s no point in saying these things after a defeat. Again, I say, God willing, we are preparing for the game against Gabala. Those 3 points are important for us, both for motivation and to climb up the league table."

Idman.biz