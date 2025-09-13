13 September 2025
Patrick Andrade: "Step by step, we will get better" – INTERVIEW

13 September 2025 16:51
Araz-Nakhchivan midfielder Patrick Andrade gave an interview to Sportal.az following their 4th round Misli Premier League away match against Kapaz (2:0).

What are your impressions of the game?

It was a tough match. We had chances to score in the first half but couldn’t capitalize. We started stronger in the second half, aimed for the first goal, succeeded, and ultimately won the game. That’s the most important thing.

The team made several passing errors, especially in the first half. What do you think caused this?

Yes, that’s true. We need to work on it, and I need to work on myself as well. It takes time and experience to make better decisions during matches. Step by step, we’ll improve.

How do you feel about the international break? Did it affect your training or performance positively or negatively?

I think it had a slightly negative effect. It’s always challenging after an international break. We trained for a week, but didn’t play any games, not even friendlies. So it’s not easy to get back into rhythm.

What are your personal goals this season and the team’s objectives?

My personal goal is to play well and help the team. As a club, our goal is to approach each game individually, win as many matches as possible, and perform better each time.

Your former club Qarabag qualified for the Champions League group stage. They face Benfica in three days. What do you think about their performance so far and going forward?

I think they’re having a great season. Qualifying for the Champions League is a big achievement. Everyone is happy for them. I have several close friends there, and I stay in touch. I wish them success in the upcoming matches and will always support them as a friend.

The Cape Verde national team is one step away from qualifying for the World Cup. What are your thoughts?

Yes, this is historic. Everyone is very happy because we’ve reached this stage for the first time. There’s still one game left, and I hope we take that step and qualify for the World Cup.

You weren’t called up for the last match. If the team qualifies for the World Cup, do you think you’ll be in the squad next year?

I’m fighting for that. I try to give my best in every game. I wasn’t selected in the last matches, which was the coach’s decision, and I respect that. But of course, I’ll continue working to be part of the national team and represent my country.

Idman.biz

