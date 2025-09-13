Misli Premier League: Two matches scheduled for Round IV today

Today, two more matches of Round IV in the Misli Premier League will be played.

The day will kick off in Guba, Idman.biz reports.

“Imishli” will face “Sumgayit” at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex stadium. Having played their previous two home matches at the Shamakhi City Stadium, the team from Aran will now host their first match at a new venue.

After that, “Turan Tovuz” will take on “Gabala.” Although the home side are considered favorites, it is not ruled out that the visitors could earn points as well.

A day earlier, “Araz-Nakhchivan” defeated “Kapaz” 2-0. The match between “Qarabag” and “Zira” ended in a draw — 1-1. The round will conclude on September 14.

Misli Premier League, Round IV

September 13 (Saturday)

16:30 — “Imishli” vs. “Sumgayit”

Referee: Tural Qurbanov

Guba Olympic Sports Complex Stadium

19:00 — “Turan Tovuz” vs. “Gabala”

Referee: Javid Jalilov

Azersun Arena

Place Club O Q H M T X 1 Araz-Nakhchivan 4 3 1 0 7:3 10 2 Zira 4 2 2 0 9:3 8 3 Sumgayit 3 2 1 0 5:1 7 4 Turan Tovuz 3 2 0 1 3:2 6 5 Qarabag 3 1 1 1 3:2 4 6 Imishli 3 1 1 1 1:1 4 7 Karvan-Yevlakh 3 1 1 1 4:5 4 8 Sabah 2 1 0 1 2:2 3 9 Shamakhi 3 0 2 1 3:4 2 10 Neftchi 3 0 2 1 1:2 2 11 Gabala 3 0 1 2 3:5 1 12 Kapaz 4 0 0 4 2:13 0

Top scorers: Roberto Olabe (“Turan Tovuz”), Joy-Lance Mickels (“Sabah”), Jeyhun Nuriyev (“Zira”) — 2 goals each.

Idman.biz