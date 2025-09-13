Turan Manafov joins South Africa’s Stellenbosch

Azerbaijani footballer Turan Manafov, who will continue his career in South Africa (SA), has reached an agreement with “Stellenbosch.”

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports the former national team defender has signed a contract valid until the summer of 2028.

The 27-year-old left-back will earn more in Africa than he has previously. The South African club will pay him an annual salary of $120,000.

Turan Manafov most recently played for “Kapaz.” He has also previously represented “Zagatala,” “Sabail,” “Olympiacos” (Volou), and “Araz-Nakhchivan.”

Idman.biz