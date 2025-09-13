Alejandro Grimaldo makes Bundesliga history with two penalty goals

Bayer Leverkusen and Spain national team defender Alejandro Grimaldo has achieved a historic feat in the Bundesliga.

The 29-year-old left-back scored twice from penalty kicks in the third-round match against Eintracht, Idman.biz reports.

Leverkusen won the match 3-1. Grimaldo scored in the 10th and 90+8th minutes, while the team’s other goal was scored by Patrik Schick.

This achievement had not been recorded in the Bundesliga for 11 years. According to calculations by the StatMuse portal, Grimaldo became the first player in the German championship to score twice from set-pieces in a single game. Across Europe’s “top-5” leagues, such a feat was last seen in 2022.

According to Opta Sport, Grimaldo has now scored 6 goals from penalties for Bayer. This is the highest number in Europe’s top leagues since the start of the 2023/24 season.

This season, the Spanish defender has appeared in 4 matches across all competitions, recording 3 goals and 1 assist.

