13 September 2025
EN

Yashar Vakhabzade: "Aykhan Abbasov should be given support until the end of the cycle" – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
13 September 2025 12:25
49
Interview with AFFA Coaches Committee member Yashar Vakhabzade for Futbolinfo.az.

– After the resignation of our national team coach Fernando Santos, the team played against Ukraine under Aykhan Abbasov’s leadership and earned 1 point. Were you satisfied with our players’ character and effort in the 1-1 draw against Ukraine?

– Of course, I was satisfied. After Aykhan’s arrival, there was a great morale boost in the team. The players showed determination and character against Ukraine. Although Aykhan had limited time to prepare the team for this match, he was able to organize a solid defense. Our team also tried to make effective use of counter-attacks.

– Do you think keeping Aykhan Abbasov as the national team head coach is the right decision, or do you consider another coach a more suitable candidate?

– I believe that Aykhan should be given the opportunity to continue until the end of the cycle. The head coach situation can be revisited after the qualification stage. Among our local coaches, there are capable specialists who could manage the national team.

– As the former head coach of the U-21 team, your opinion is interesting. How do you evaluate the performance of our U-21 team in the matches against Portugal (0-5) and Bulgaria (1-1)?

– Despite the heavy defeat, our players did their best against Portugal, but the skill level of the opponents was evident. The quality and level of Portuguese players spoke for itself. Against Bulgaria, it was possible to secure a point. Another point to consider is that most of our players are substitutes in their clubs, which affects the national team’s performance.

– Do you think the U-21 team can achieve the highest number of points in its history during this qualification stage?

– In our group, Portugal and the Czech Republic are the favorites. Against other teams, we can compete on equal terms and increase our point tally. Why not?! It is possible to play well and earn points against Gibraltar, Bulgaria, and Scotland.

