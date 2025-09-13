13 September 2025
EN

Elvin Mammadov: "There are things more important than money" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
13 September 2025 15:07
29
Head coach of “Sabail,” Elvin Mammadov, answered journalists’ questions after his team’s 2-0 victory over “Mingachevir” in the first round of the Azerbaijan First Division.

Idman.biz, citing QOL.az, presents the interview:

You started the season with a win. What are your thoughts on the game?

Ramiz Mammadov’s teams have always given the impression of being fighting collectives. Ramiz himself was also a strong character as a player. We knew we were in for a tough game. There were shortcomings for a first match. Thankfully, we earned our 3 points and started the season successfully.

Leaving the win aside, how satisfied were you with the football displayed?

Of course, the game wasn’t exactly what we wanted. There are deficiencies. On the other hand, since it was the first match, the players were afraid of making mistakes. We have a lot of work ahead. Over time, we must correct the shortcomings and play better.

The team’s goal is the championship. Which teams do you see as your main rivals on this path? Many mention “Shafa” and “Mingachevir”...

Yes, our goal is the championship. Every team is a rival for us. We don’t separate opponents. Sometimes even a team considered an underdog can take points from others.

Just like in the Premier League, in the First Division you also prefer the same style of play. The team builds out from the back with passes. Whereas in the First Division, most teams play the so-called “kick it long” style. Don’t you think your preference for technical football might make things harder?

As you know, I’ve only just started my coaching career. I don’t want it to sound arrogant, but this is the kind of football I want, this is the path I’ve chosen. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong. But I believe Azerbaijani football needs this. Yes, it’s difficult, mistakes will happen, but we don’t intend to abandon this path.

Sabail’s budget has been significantly reduced, and it’s still unclear whether ASCO will sponsor the team. It’s interesting, how did you manage to put together such a squad despite these difficulties?

First of all, I want to thank the management, especially Mr. Firuz. The club’s staff, the coaching team, we’re all like a family. There’s a friendly atmosphere within the team. We had discussions with the players. Thankfully, they joined us to help and to achieve promotion to the Premier League together.

So money didn’t play an important role?

Yes, it didn’t. There are things more important than money.

Iranian legionnaire Ali Babaei didn’t appear in the match against “Mingachevir” because he isn’t ready yet?

He only recently joined the team, but in the coming days, we’ll give him a chance as well.

Idman.biz

