Turan Tovuz plans to launch scouting department

A scouting department may soon be established at “Turan Tovuz.”

Idman.biz, citing Sporinfo.az, reports that the club’s management wants to implement such an idea.

A team of several people will operate year-round, mainly conducting research on foreign players. They will continuously monitor foreign players who fit the club’s budget and goals and submit monthly reports.

Ramin Quliyev is considered the most likely candidate to head the department. The specialist, who previously coached “Sabah” and currently works as an instructor at AFFA, has had his candidacy supported by Ehtiram Quliyev. The Chairman of the Board has given instructions to fund the scouting division.

Idman.biz