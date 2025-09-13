Novruz Azimov to begin role as AFFA official

War and football veteran Novruz Azimov will soon begin working as an AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) representative.

According to Sanan Abdullayev, Director of the PFL Media and Marketing Department, speaking to Sportnet.az, Azimov successfully passed the required examinations, Idman.biz reports.

He is currently assisting AFFA representatives at some matches: “Novruz Azimov is one of the country’s well-known veteran footballers and a respected figure with extensive coaching experience. Everyone knows that during the peak of his career, he participated in the First Karabakh War and fought for the defense of our lands during the most difficult times. When he expressed his desire to take the AFFA representative exams, we welcomed it with great pleasure. It is encouraging that he passed the tests successfully. While his experience as a player and coach gives him a significant advantage, he still needed practical experience as a representative, so he is currently assisting AFFA representatives in some matches. We have no doubt that he will succeed in this role and are confident that very soon he will independently perform the duties of an AFFA representative.”

Novruz Azimov has previously worked as both an assistant coach and head coach for several clubs.

