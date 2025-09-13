13 September 2025
Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player Danilo Dias, who played for many years in Portugal, spoke to Futbolinfo.az.

– What are your thoughts on Qarabag’s upcoming Champions League group stage match against Benfica? Do they have a chance to earn points in this game?
– I think Qarabag should approach Benfica with respect, but at the same time take control of the ball in Benfica’s zone. They should also silence the stands.

– Qarabag didn’t sign a forward for the Champions League matches. Do you think this could be a problem for them?
– The team has good players, but bringing in one or two more is important because the level of play in the Champions League is very high.

– Many believe Qarabag’s opponents are favorites in all these matches. Do you agree, or do you expect a surprise from Qarabag?
– Qarabag will show us good games and interesting football. I expect strong performances, and Qarabag could even win in this group.

– Have you watched Qarabag’s previous matches? What are your thoughts on their performance in the qualifying rounds?
– Qarabag played very well in all those games. Especially in the away playoff match against Ferencvaros in Hungary, they made a strong impression. I really liked their organization, focus, and quality on the field. It was truly excellent.

