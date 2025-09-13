13 September 2025
Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"

"Even though we drew with Ukraine, I left the match with positive emotions about our team's performance. This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like."

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by former Azerbaijani national team defender Deni Gaisumov in an interview with Sportal.az.

He spoke about our national team's World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Ukraine (1:1): "A local coach is always in contact with the players and knows his own players, understands their qualities. Moreover, Aykhan Abbasov knows our U-21 national team and 'Shamakhi' very well.

You know, honestly, I’m proud of how our guys played in this match! He knows the potential players very well. We discussed this game with Arif Asadov and also communicated with Faiq Huseynov and Emin Agayev. The whole team performed well. Emin Mahmudov and Abdulakh Khaybulayev played excellently, just amazing! The Ukraine team is strong by reputation, but our kids managed it!"

Currently working as a coach in Russia, Gaisumov also shared his thoughts on the vacant head coach position of the national team: "Of course, Aykhan should remain in the position until the end of the qualifying stage. At the same time, AFFA should stand behind him, support him, and give him the opportunity to work."

Our national team’s next match will be against France. Gaisumov shared his expectations for the game and recalled the France-Azerbaijan match in Auxerre in 1995 (10:0): "I remember that match. They had told me about it. Sometimes things like that happen. France is naturally the favorite even now. I hope Aykhan Abbasov and his assistants will study the opponent carefully. It is important for our players to believe in themselves, and playing against a favorite is always enjoyable! We thank our team for the result and the emotions."

The 57-year-old specialist played 23 games for the Azerbaijan national team between 1995 and 1998.

Idman.biz

