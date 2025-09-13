Amin Ramazanov: "Shahruddin supports me both in football and in life"

Amin Ramazanov, goalkeeper of “Qarabag,” who has joined First Division club “Zagatala” on a six-month loan, spoke to Teleqraf.

– How did your loan move to “Zagatala” come about?

– The offer came, I thought about it for a bit, and then agreed.

– Will playing in the First Division be difficult for you?

– Of course, challenges are inevitable. But for me, the most important thing is to be on the field and gain experience.

– You’ve already played your first game with your new club. What are your impressions of the 1-0 win against “Jabrayil”?

– My impression of the match is positive. It was an interesting game. Thankfully, our team won. There are experienced players in the squad helping me adapt, so I’m not worried. What matters most to me is being on the field and playing more. With each game, my confidence will return.

– Last year you suffered a serious injury at “Qarabag” and missed almost the entire season. How did that affect you psychologically?

– The injury threw me off a bit, but with the support of my loved ones, I quickly came to terms with it mentally. Overall, it made me stronger both physically and psychologically. I started approaching my body more professionally.

– Currently, many “Qarabag” fans consider Kochalski the best goalkeeper. Will competing with him when you return to the team be difficult?

– He’s been performing well recently. I hope to maintain the same pace as Kochalski. Time will tell… I will also compete. Competition only makes an athlete stronger.

– Can you explain why you lost the competition at “Qarabag”?

– I prefer not to answer that question.

– Shahruddin is your close friend. What role has he played in your career?

– Shahruddin has played a huge role in my life. He supports me both in football and in life. I’ve learned from him how to overcome obstacles and give my maximum effort in training. I’ve had good relationships with all the goalkeepers at “Qarabag,” and each has given me useful advice.

– At 22, you’ve achieved many successes with “Qarabag.” What place does this club hold in your career?

– This club has played a very important role in my career. It turned me into a professional footballer. I joined “Qarabag” very young, and they made me a man.

– Have you received offers from other Azerbaijani clubs or from abroad?

– I prefer not to answer that question.

– What are your main goals for the coming years?

– My goal is to play football and become the best version of myself.

– Finally, what would you like to say to the fans?

– I sincerely thank the fans for their support.

Idman.biz