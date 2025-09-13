13 September 2025
Bruno Lage : “We must win the match against Qarabag”

13 September 2025 12:40
Bruno Lage, head coach of Portugal’s Benfica, has shared his thoughts ahead of their first match in the UEFA Champions League group stage against Qarabag.

The coach emphasized the need to be more cautious against the team from Agdam, Idman.biz reports.

He highlighted the importance of mobilizing all efforts: “We must recover and focus all our attention on the next match. On September 16, we need to secure a victory at home.”

The 49-year-old coach also addressed his team’s supporters: “Keep supporting us and be here for the Champions League match as well, because we need to have a strong season in the tournament and start with a win.”

Idman.biz

