Sumgayit players earn over 5,000 AZN for first three Premier League rounds

The amount paid to “Sumgayit” players for the first three rounds of the Premier League has been revealed.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the “Sumgayit,” who had a strong start to the new season, earned more than 5,000 AZN.

The team from the “Sumgayit” defeated “Kapaz” 3-0 in the first week of the championship, then beat “Qarabag” 1-0 in Surakhani. In the third round, they drew 1-1 at home against “Shamakhi.”

The club management paid the highest bonus for the victory over “Qarabag” — 2,500 AZN. A 2,000 AZN reward was given for defeating “Kapaz,” and the remaining amount was allocated for the match against “Shamakhi.”

Idman.biz