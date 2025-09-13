Lamine Yamal talks Ballon d’Or hopes at 18

Barcelona’s young forward Lamine Yamal has spoken about the possibility of winning the Ballon d’Or at the age of 18.

The star player also shared what he would do if he does not win the award, Idman.biz reports.

Yamal stated that it is an award he has always dreamed of: “The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football. If I win, I will celebrate it with my family and friends who are always by my side. Winning it at 18 would be incredible, but what if it doesn’t happen this time? — I will continue working on myself every day.”

The award ceremony will be held in Paris on September 22. Last season, Yamal played 55 matches across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists.

Idman.biz