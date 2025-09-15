15 September 2025
EN

Three medals for national team as Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates athletes and coaches - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
15 September 2025 16:53
The President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Mikayil Jabbarov, congratulated the wrestlers who won medals at the World Championship held in Zagreb, Croatia.

The federation head shared the news on his “X” account,

Mikayil Jabbarov expressed his confidence that this success will continue: “The first medalists of the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, have been announced. It was a proud day for our national freestyle wrestling team, with three of our athletes standing on the podium. Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) claimed the silver medal, while Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg) and Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg) each secured bronze. Congratulations to our athletes, their coaches, and families on this well-deserved achievement — the result of dedication, perseverance, and hard work. We remain confident that even greater victories lie ahead in the coming days,” said the federation head.

The World Championship will conclude on September 21.

Idman.biz

