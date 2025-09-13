Lewis Hamilton: “I’ll gradually build up speed in Baku”

Lewis Hamilton, who started from 10th place due to a penalty at the Italian Grand Prix and finished sixth, has expressed hope for a successful result in Baku.

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from September 19 to 21, Idman.biz reports.

“I think I’ll be competing on a track where I’ve driven cars with different characteristics for many years, and I’ll have to start working from scratch right away. In Monza, the car behaved better, especially at low speeds. I think the situation will be roughly the same in the next race.

That said, I’ll start the weekend in Baku from behind and gradually build up speed. I’ll try to make use of all my experience for that. I have no doubt that by the final lap of Sunday’s race, I’ll feel more comfortable behind the wheel,” F1News.ru quotes Hamilton as saying.

