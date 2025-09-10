10 September 2025
Renault confirms long-term commitment to Formula 1 with Alpine

10 September 2025 12:52
Renault will remain in Formula 1 for the long term with the Alpine team, CEO Francois Provost confirmed in an interview with Canal+.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that in his third month leading the company, Provost aimed to ease concerns over the team’s commitment to F1 as Alpine prepares to switch from Renault engines to a Mercedes partnership next year.

Provost highlighted recent developments signaling stability, including Pierre Gasly’s contract extension through 2028 and the appointment of Steve Nielsen as Alpine’s managing director, joining adviser Flavio Briatore. "We are entering a new era, which will be a performance era but above all a stability era," Provost said, noting that Gasly’s commitment demonstrates the team’s long-term vision.

Gasly expressed pride in driving for a French team, while Alpine currently sits 10th in the constructors’ standings, with Gasly 14th in the drivers’ standings. Despite recent struggles, Provost emphasized that these steps reflect progress and a strong foundation for future success.

The team hopes that new leadership and technical changes will strengthen Alpine’s performance in upcoming races.

Idman.biz

