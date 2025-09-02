4 September 2025
Piastri extends lead after Dutch GP, Hadjar impresses on first podium

2 September 2025 13:12
46
Oscar Piastri strengthened his grip on the Formula 1 drivers’ championship by winning the Dutch Grand Prix after McLaren teammate Lando Norris retired due to an oil leak.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that Piastri now leads Norris by 34 points with nine races remaining, putting him in a strong position for the title. Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar claimed his first podium at 20, finishing third behind Max Verstappen, sparking discussions about a potential Red Bull promotion next season.

Ferrari had a disastrous weekend as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton crashed out. Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli faced challenges after a rocky start, but team boss Toto Wolff remains confident in his long-term potential.

Meanwhile, Zandvoort’s “old-school” track delivered excitement and fewer controversies over track limits, highlighting the thrill of historic circuits in modern F1. The championship battle continues to promise drama and surprises.

