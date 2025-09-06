Arzu Huseynova: "Most Formula 1 spectators come from European countries" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Arzu Huseynova, National press officer of Baku City Circuit (BCC) to Oxu.az.

What does Formula 1 bring to Azerbaijan?

During race weekends, thousands of tourists visit Baku, creating economic activity in hotels, restaurants, transportation, and other service sectors. For example, last year, 77% of ticket buyers were foreign tourists. Due to increased interest, two new grandstands have been added this year, bringing the total number to 12. Tickets for nine of them have already sold out. Additionally, through volunteer programs, hundreds of young people gain international experience, which is very important for their social and professional development.

Which countries do most fans come from?

Most spectators come from European countries, particularly the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. In addition, many fans travel from neighboring countries such as Turkiye and Georgia, as well as from the Middle East, to watch the races in Baku. An interesting fact this year is that the first ticket was purchased from Austria. Overall, tickets have already been sold to more than 100 foreign countries, demonstrating the global attention the race attracts.

How is the environmental impact reduced?

One of Formula 1’s main goals is sustainability and minimizing environmental impact. At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, we actively work in this direction. Single-use plastics have been eliminated in the paddock area and replaced with fully biodegradable alternatives. All event lanyards are made from 100% recycled materials. To prevent plastic waste, two water refill stations have been installed along the boulevard, allowing spectators to bring their own thermos or reusable cups. Additionally, under the “Green Post” marshals initiative, our volunteers’ clothing and equipment are made from recycled materials. These projects demonstrate both our compliance with international sustainability goals and our locally responsible approach to the environment.

