7 September 2025
EN

Pierre Gasly extends Alpine contract until end of 2028

Formula 1
News
6 September 2025 13:56
Pierre Gasly has signed a contract extension with Alpine, keeping him with the Formula 1 team until the end of the 2028 season. The 29-year-old Frenchman, who joined the Renault-owned team in 2023, has scored two podiums for Alpine and won one Grand Prix in his career.

Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore expressed confidence in Gasly, saying he has been “an immense asset for the team” and praising his attitude, dedication, and talent. Gasly added that driving for a French car company as a Frenchman makes him “very proud” and that Alpine is the right place for his future.

Gasly joined Alpine from Red Bull’s AlphaTauri, where he won the Italian Grand Prix in 2020. Alpine has yet to decide on their second driver for 2026. Since the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May, Argentine Franco Colapinto has held the seat alongside Gasly, replacing Jack Doohan. Alpine had sought a proven driver for the position, but options have narrowed with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez joining the new Cadillac team.

The move secures Gasly as Alpine’s lead driver as the team prepares for the new F1 era starting in 2026.

