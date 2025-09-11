Baku streets to remain open during 2025 Formula 1 race week

Baku streets will be open again this year during the morning and evening hours of race week.

According to information from the Baku City Circuit to Idman.biz, certain sections of the city streets will be accessible to traffic during the 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will take place from September 19 to 21.

To ensure the convenience of city residents, transit corridors will be operational this year as well. Thus, on September 15–17, traffic will be allowed on certain parts of the track from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and from 18:00 to 20:00 in the evening, and on September 18, from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and from 20:00 to 22:00 in the evening.

Entry points:

From Salyan Highway → Neftchilar Avenue and Azneft Circle

From M. Lermontov Street → 50th Anniversary of the UN Street and Istiglaliyyat Street

From S. Vurgun Street → Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street and Bulbul Avenue

From Bulbul Avenue → Khagani Street and Neftchilar Avenue

From the intersection of Nizami and Pushkin Streets → Khagani Street

Exit points:

From Neftchilar Avenue → Baku Sea Port and Crescent Mall

From Istiglaliyyat Street → Azerbaijan Avenue

From Neftchilar Avenue → Azneft Circle and Deniz Mall

These roads are intended only for transit, and stopping or parking is prohibited.

Baku is one of the rare city circuits in Formula 1 where streets remain open during peak hours of race week. In 2024, after the race, Baku returned to its normal rhythm at record speed, with 60% of the protective barriers removed and cleared within just 16 hours, fully restoring the city in a single day.

Thus, both the organization of the race and the daily convenience of city residents are ensured simultaneously.

